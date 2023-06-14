Close menu

European Championship qualifying: Pick your Scotland XI to face Norway

Kevin Nisbet, John Souttar and Lawrence Shankland
Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A: Norway v Scotland
Venue: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo Date: Saturday, 17 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer

Scotland's men are going for three wins out of three in Euro 2024 qualifying against Erling Haaland's Norway in Oslo.

Striker Kevin Nisbet and defenders Jack Hendry and John Souttar are back in the squad but regulars like Craig Gordon, Grant Hanley and Che Adams are missing.

Who would be in your XI?

Pick your Scotland XI to face Norway

