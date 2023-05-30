Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Schmadtke has fulfilled similar behind-the-scenes roles at Wolfsburg, Cologne, Hannover and Alemannia Aachen

Liverpool have appointed Jorg Schmadtke as the club's new sporting director.

Schmadtke, 59, replaces Julian Ward who has vacated the role after 11 years at Anfield.

The German's most recent position was at Wolfsburg, where he was sporting director until February.

"Jorg will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience into a role in which such qualities can only be beneficial both to him and us," Liverpool said in a statement.

"Jorg will work with our football operations department as it continues to provide support for [manager] Jurgen Klopp, in keeping with our ongoing endeavour to keep growing and developing the club in all areas.

"At the same time as we welcome Jorg, we must also bid a fond farewell to Julian Ward, who has served us with unstinting diligence, fortitude and energy in a number of roles, the most recent one being sporting director."

Schmadtke, a goalkeeper in his playing days, spent four and a half years at Wolfsburg, during which time the club qualified for the Champions League after finishing fourth in the Bundesliga at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Liverpool have suffered a largely disappointing season, finishing fifth and outside the Champions League qualification spots in the Premier League for the first time since 2016-17.

In the Champions League they were knocked out by Real Madrid in the last 16, and they suffered fourth-round exits in the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Klopp admits Liverpool have struggled at times this season but is confident the club will challenge for trophies again next campaign.

The club is expected to be busy in the transfer window this summer following the exits of James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino.