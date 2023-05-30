Last updated on .From the section Football

Grassroots clubs in England could face points deductions under new rules designed to tackle abusive behaviour towards players and match officials.

The Football Association says the punishment will be for "repeated offences of serious misconduct".

They will apply at step seven and below of the men's game, and across tier three and below in the women's game.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said the new rules send out a message that such behaviour "will not be tolerated".

"We frequently hear from grassroots participants that player behaviour is a growing issue and we're determined to change this," he said.

"Unacceptable behaviour towards other players and officials will not be tolerated.

"We hope this proves to be a strong deterrent which helps to improve the culture within the grassroots game."

Deductions will range from three to 12 points depending on the number of breaches within 12 months of the team's first offence and severity of the case or cases.

Bullingham added that the FA is working with the professional leagues in the upper tiers of the football pyramid to tackle poor behaviour and will provide an update before the start of the 2023-24 season.

Tajean Hutton, head of grassroots and community at anti-racism charity Kick It Out, said the new rules were a "landmark moment which has the potential to transform the way that discriminatory behaviour in football is addressed."

Bans were handed to 380 players and coaches for attacking or threatening referees and match officials in English grassroots football during the 2021-22 season.

Referees in four English grassroots leagues wore bodycams during the second half of the 2022-23 campaign in a trial to see if it had a positive impact on player behaviour towards match officials.

If deemed successful, the trial will be extended to additional grassroots leagues during the 2023-24 season.

More than 900 referees in England responded to a Radio 5 Live questionnaire earlier this year, with 293 saying they had been physically abused by spectators, players, coaches or managers.

Almost all the respondents had experienced some form of verbal abuse, with some describing being punched, headbutted and spat at.