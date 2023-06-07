Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Steven Naismith has been named Heart of Midlothian's technical director because his lack of a Uefa Pro Licence means he cannot be appointed manager.

The 36-year-old cannot begin to obtain the licence until next year, so Frank McAvoy has been named head coach.

The former Scotland forward had a seven-game spell as caretaker boss from April, when Robbie Neilson left with the side fourth in the Premiership.

Hearts won two, lost two and drew three of Naismith's games in interim charge.

They failed to retake third place from Aberdeen but finished above city rivals Hibernian to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Gordon Forrest will be first-team coach and the trio have signed contracts until the summer of 2025, with the option of a further year.

"We are thrilled to confirm Steven, Frankie and Gordon as our coaching team," said chief executive Andrew McKinlay.

"We received a number of excellent applications, and, after a robust recruitment process, we believe the three were the best candidates to lead us into next season while sharing our vision for the club's future.

"Steven is an outstanding young coach with a strong track record of improving players whilst also displaying a commitment to blooding young talent through the ranks."

Naismith became Hearts' player development manager after ending his playing career at Tynecastle in summer 2021.

He also joined Scotland head coach Steve Clarke's backroom team and became manager of the Hearts 'B' team in 2022.

More to follow.