Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Joel Senior made a key block from Stockport's Jack Stretton to keep Carlisle in the League Two play-off final at Wembley

Defender Joel Senior is one of nine players to be released by Carlisle external-link after their promotion to League One.

The right-back played all 120 minutes of the Cumbrians' League Two play-off final triumph against Stockport.

Senior, 23, made 16 appearances for the club this season, having signed from Altrincham in January 2022.

Carlisle have offered new deals to four players including captain Morgan Feeney and Taylor Charters, who scored the winning penalty in Sunday's final.

Omari Patrick, who came on to level the game at 1-1 at Wembley, has also been rewarded with a contract, as has Kristian Dennis, the club's top scorer with 21 goals.

Others let go by Paul Simpson's side include midfielders Jamie Devitt and Brennan Dickenson, with the latter having been sidelined with a long-term ACL injury.