Connell Rawlinson's entire time with Notts County to date has been spent in non-league football

Notts County defender Connell Rawlinson has signed a new two-year deal after the club's promotion to League Two.

The 31-year-old started in Notts' National League promotion final win against Chesterfield earlier in May.

He has played 123 league games for County since joining them after their relegation from the English Football League in 2019.

"He was a key player for us in what proved to be one of the best seasons in our recent history," the club said.

"Away from the field, we believe Connell's excellent relationship with our supporters and deeply engrained understanding of the club and its culture are extremely valuable."

Rawlinson last played in League Two in 2019 when with Port Vale.