Jay Dasilva featured 38 times for Bristol City last season

Coventry City have signed defender Jay Dasilva on a four-year deal, following his exit from Bristol City.

The 25-year-old had been offered a new contract by the Robins, where he spent four years and played 144 games.

The former England Under-21 international, who started his career with Chelsea, is the Sky Blues' first signing since they lost the Championship play-off final to Luton.

"He is dynamic, attack-minded," said Coventry boss Mark Robins.

"We have monitored Jay for a while now and are delighted that, despite interest from elsewhere, he has decided to join Coventry City."

The addition of the left wing-back comes on the same day that seven players were released by the Sky Blues, including defender Fankaty Dabo, who missed the decisive penalty in the shootout with Luton at Wembley.

