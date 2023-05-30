Last updated on .From the section Wales

Tom Lockyer has 14 Wales caps, the last of which came against Finland in September 2021

Robert Page says he is planning for Tom Lockyer to return to the Wales squad in September after the Luton Town captain collapsed during last Saturday's Championship play-off final.

Lockyer, 28, remains in hospital according to Luton boss Rob Edwards.

Wales manager Page spoke to Lockyer on Monday but says he does not know what prompted his collapse.

"I think he's still with the medics and the club and I can't speculate on what is and what isn't happening," he said.

"I had 20 minutes on the phone with him yesterday. He is in a good place. He's frustrated and disappointed obviously.

"I am not going into detail of what's happening or what's going to happen. That's conversations we are going to have with Luton Town Football Club.

"But the most important thing in this is health. This is all about getting him back to full health and wishing him well."

Centre-back Lockyer has not played for Wales since September 2021, though he was part of their squad at last year's World Cup as well as Euro 2020.

He has just enjoyed the finest season of his career, having been named in the Championship team of the year as he helped Luton reach the Premier League.

Edwards said on Tuesday that Lockyer is "having lots of tests and checks" after he fell to the Wembley turf after just eight minutes of their play-off victory over Coventry City.

The defender has been left out of the Wales squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia on Friday, 16 June and in Turkey three days later.

Tom Lockyer was not near any other player when he collapsed in the early stages of last Saturday's Championship play-off final

"He is not going to be fit for the two games," Page added.

"I can't speak from a medical point of view but of course you don't like to see any player go down injured, and because of how he went down, you do wonder what the reasons were.

"But it would be silly of me to even suggest what those reasons were. He is in good hands at the minute and it's for Luton to make a statement with regards to what they are doing.

"For us it's just about getting him fit and ready for our camp in September.

"I have got to think long term and for me as soon as he is fit again, he will be back involved."

Page said he was sorry to see Lockyer denied the chance to lift the play-off final trophy given the "incredible season" he had for his club.

"Would they have got promoted without him? I think probably not, if I'm honest, because he's been that key to their performances," he said.

"But knowing Tom as I do, he will bounce back from this, no issues whatsoever, and there will be plenty more of those moments to come."

After their June games, Wales do not play until September, when they will meet South Korea in a friendly and face Latvia in Euro 2024 qualifying.