Shaw has scored 50 goals for Gareth Taylor's Manchester City side since arriving at the club two years ago.

Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw has signed a two-year contract extension, committing herself to the club until 2026.

Jamaica's Shaw, 26, scored 20 goals in 22 Women's Super League appearances last season, helping the club to a fourth-placed finish.

Shaw, who joined City from Bordeaux in 2021, also claimed the club's Player and Goal of the Season awards.

"I'm delighted to continue my journey with this amazing group," she said.

"I think here at City is the perfect place for me. I just want to thank our fans for everything, all the love and support they have given me since I arrived.

"I'll just try my best to continue repaying them on the football pitch."