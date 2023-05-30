Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Fankaty Dabo is one of seven first-team players being released by Coventry when their contracts expire this summer

Coventry City say they are "sickened and saddened" by racist abuse sent to defender Fankaty Dabo after the club's Championship play-off final defeat.

Dabo was the only player to miss his penalty in Coventry's 6-5 shootout loss to Luton at Wembley on Saturday.

A club statement said: "The messages are abhorrent. We are clear there is no place for racism in our society."

Londoner Dabo, 27, is one of seven first-team players being released when their Sky Blues contracts expire.

Coventry thanked supporters for the positive messages sent to Dabo after the game and have said they will provide support for the player.

"The club will work with the PFA, EFL and Police and will seek to ban and prosecute any person found to have sent racist messages," said the club.

Chairman Doug King added: "Coventry is a tolerant and multicultural city that we are proud to represent and there is no place any form of racism or discrimination in person or on social media."

Dabo's missed spot-kick at Wembley proved to be his final act in a Coventry shirt. The former Chelsea youth team player made 131 appearances during his four years with the Sky Blues and helped Mark Robins' side win the 2019-20 League One title.

Julien Dacosta, Todd Kane, Sean Maguire, Michael Rose, Martyn Waghorn and Tyler Walker are the other senior players set to leave the club.

Captain Liam Kelly has been offered a new one-year contract.