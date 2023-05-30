Andre Marriner: Premier League referee retires after 23-year career
Premier League referee Andre Marriner has retired at the age of 52 after a 23-year career.
He officiated 391 top-flight games, took charge of the 2013 FA Cup final and was a Fifa referee for eight years.
"To officiate internationally, on domestic finals and in the best league in the world, I feel very honoured," said Marriner.
His final game was Arsenal's 5-0 home win over Wolves on Sunday.
"I'll miss the moments out on the pitch but I've got so many great memories to look back on - I've loved almost every minute of it," added Marriner.
The Birmingham-born official is the second long-serving referee to retire this season following Lee Mason, who quit in February after 15 years in the Premier League.
