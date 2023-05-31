Close menu

England Women's World Cup squad: Beth Mead left out, Beth England in

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead is not included in England's Women's World Cup squad, having not fully recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Arsenal forward, 27, has not played since November and was a major doubt.

Tottenham striker Beth England, who has not been involved since last summer, is included having scored 12 goals in her past 12 Women's Super League games.

Chelsea centre-back Millie Bright, who has been out with a knee injury since March, has made the 23-player squad.

Lionesses captain Leah Williamson and midfielder Fran Kirby were already ruled out through injury, but Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze is in despite having knee surgery in April.

There is no place for Manchester United defender Maya le Tissier or club team-mate Nikita Parris.

Manchester City defender Steph Houghton, who captained England for eight years, has not been called up despite injuries in defence leading to some calls for her return.

Midfielder Laura Coombs is one of six players in the squad who will be going to their first major tournament, along with Chelsea pair Lauren James and Niamh Charles, Manchester City's Esme Morgan, Manchester United's Katie Zelem and Brighton's Katie Robinson. Uncapped goalkeeper Emily Ramsey, defender Le Tissier and forward Jess Park are on a standby list.

England play Haiti in their opening match on 22 July in Australia.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United).

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren Hemp, (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Manchester United).

  • Comment posted by Mace, today at 14:10

    Not sure you can class someone who has an ACL injury as being “left out” and that’s hardly “breaking news” either! Good squad and if they perform to their best, they’ve got a real chance.

  • Comment posted by Jamiejamiejaime, today at 14:07

    BBC previous day: Mead is expected to miss out due to injury.
    Squad Announced:
    BBC: BREAKING NEWS MEAD IS LEFT OUT

  • Comment posted by veekay1, today at 14:05

    What have the Le Tissier's of this world done to offend England Managers over the years?

    • Reply posted by slamdunc, today at 14:09

      slamdunc replied:
      Maya Le Tissier is still going to Australia and may still get in the squad if Bright or Bronze don't make being fully fit, as changes until the last minute

  • Comment posted by waitedtoolong, today at 14:12

    If this was the men's world cup squad Mead would have been selected, missed the first couple of games, been a shadow of her usual self for a couple of sub appearances when we are desperate and everyone would have gone home early.

    Sensible management to only take the fully fit on selection day, although of course a shame for Mead herself.

  • Comment posted by duncancobbett, today at 14:05

    Avoiding the mistakes that the men's team always makes by taking at least 2 or 3 injured players! Good to see!

  • Comment posted by G Man, today at 14:06

    To be expected with no game time. Rest and recoup and be ready for Euros'

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 14:07

    Good squad but real shame about Mead, she is a proven quality player.

    • Reply posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 14:10

      Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR replied:
      ACL injury takes longer to heal

  • Comment posted by Chelsea1967, today at 14:17

    See the misogynists tuned in to see the squad before making their inane comments

    • Reply posted by Davina, today at 14:31

      Davina replied:
      So anyone who doesn't like women's football is a misogynist ?

      It's called Have Your Say for a reason.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 14:11

    Good luck to the Lionnesses. Want them to hand 'that's the tea' Alex Morgan and her US teammates their rears to them on plate and take the trophy.

    As for Infantino demanding the same fees broadcasters paid for the men's tournament, call his bluff, let him have nothing.

    FIFA cares not for the women's game, only how much they can squeeze out of it.

  • Comment posted by rich, today at 14:19

    Can't believe Hannah Blundell not in the team, her and Maya le Tissier part of Utd's back four that's had the most clean sheets this season! I get Lucy Bronze for experience but no longer has the pace and don't rate Jess carter

    • Reply posted by Chelsea1967, today at 14:24

      Chelsea1967 replied:
      Hannah has been overlooked for years.

  • Comment posted by SROBBY, today at 14:16

    No surprise, removed comments, is all over the HYS. Sadly.
    It’s a big blow for Beth Mead. This team can do well. The Americans are clear favourites though.

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 14:15

    Very sad. Not many chances in a career to play at a World Cup. I am sure she will still be involved in some capacity to show support. Good luck.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 14:25

    Quick heads up for the uninformed :

    The womens squad is selected by Sarina Weigman, you know the head coach of the team.

    NOTHING to do with Southgate or any of the mens team so those oh so, ahem "hilarious" comments like where Maguire or Sterling is etc just go to show your ignorance.

    • Reply posted by Chelsea1967, today at 14:27

      Chelsea1967 replied:
      Alas you are too late but thanks for trying!

  • Comment posted by YorkshireCam, today at 14:13

    good luck to the Lioness team

  • Comment posted by Schadenfreude, today at 14:09

    Very surprised to see any HYS today ! Just in case somebody mentions that almost no country wants to pay to show the women's World Cup.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 14:11

      SD replied:
      So if it's free to air I expect you'd moan about that as well.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 14:12

    Can't see anything more that Steph Houghton could have done to earn a place.

    • Reply posted by Eve, today at 14:30

      Eve replied:
      International managers will stick with their favourites as they don't have to see the players they dont like every day in training, they can just forget about them. Unlike club side managers who will feel the pressure to include a good player especially if the fans get on their backs. Once you've been dropped from an international squad it's very unlikely you'll be back.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 14:28

    No surprise about Mead, probably the best squad available. May of taken Houghton. Glad Parris isn't playing, She is operated. Won't win but hopefully do well.

  • Comment posted by Marets 11, today at 14:25

    Watched all their matches in Euro. With this team, no point in watching. Any way good luck.

    • Reply posted by Gruntfuttock, today at 14:31

      Gruntfuttock replied:
      I suppose one or two will not be watching.. (And why wish them 'good luck' if you're not going to follow them?)

  • Comment posted by Guy Fawkes, today at 14:27

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by ljs, today at 14:24

    This is NOT UK news !!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    It might be English news, but everybody in Scotland, Wales and Northern

    Ireland could not care less !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 14:26

      SD replied:
      So why are you commenting? It's a lovely day outside, if you're able go for a nice walk in countryside.

