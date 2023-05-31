Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead is not included in England's Women's World Cup squad, having not fully recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Arsenal forward, 27, has not played since November and was a major doubt.

Tottenham striker Beth England, who has not been involved since last summer, is included having scored 12 goals in her past 12 Women's Super League games.

Chelsea centre-back Millie Bright, who has been out with a knee injury since March, has made the 23-player squad.

Lionesses captain Leah Williamson and midfielder Fran Kirby were already ruled out through injury, but Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze is in despite having knee surgery in April.

There is no place for Manchester United defender Maya le Tissier or club team-mate Nikita Parris.

Manchester City defender Steph Houghton, who captained England for eight years, has not been called up despite injuries in defence leading to some calls for her return.

Midfielder Laura Coombs is one of six players in the squad who will be going to their first major tournament, along with Chelsea pair Lauren James and Niamh Charles, Manchester City's Esme Morgan, Manchester United's Katie Zelem and Brighton's Katie Robinson. Uncapped goalkeeper Emily Ramsey, defender Le Tissier and forward Jess Park are on a standby list.

England play Haiti in their opening match on 22 July in Australia.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United).

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren Hemp, (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Manchester United).

More to follow.