Promes has 50 caps for the Netherlands

Spartak Moscow forward Quincy Promes is being prosecuted for his alleged involvement in drugs trafficking.

Promes, 31, is accused of being involved with smuggling 1,362kg of cocaine to the Netherlands or Belgium, Dutch prosecutors said on Tuesday.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday, according to Dutch newspaper Het Parool.

The former Netherlands international was previously charged in 2021 with attempted manslaughter and assault.

Promes, who also played for Sevilla and Ajax and won 50 caps for his country, was accused of seriously injuring a relative's knee in a stabbing attack at a family party in July 2020.

He has denied those allegations, with a hearing for that case also scheduled for Monday.