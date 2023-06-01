Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Swifts sink Annagh to win Premiership play-off

Dungannon Swifts retained their top-flight status after a 2-0 home win over Annagh United saw them win the Premiership play-off 3-2 on aggregate.

Ethan McGee hit an 13th minute opener in the second leg by firing his shot into the top corner.

Michael O'Connor doubled the lead after 69 minutes as he produced an assured finish to lift the ball over the advancing Joel Little.

Declan Dunne made two great saves to deny Annagh late in the game.

Dungannon boss Dean Shiels clearly saw a need for a different approach as he made five changes from Tuesday night's first leg defeat in Portadown.

The Swifts came close to taking the lead on six minutes as Ryan Mayse's throughball split the Annagh defence to leave Joe Moore racing clear but Little was able to divert the effort behind at the near post.

But the hosts did go in front when Ryan Donnelly and Marc Walsh combined for Walsh to lay the ball into the path of the in-rushing McGee, who fired home with aplomb.

Ethan McGee celebrates scoring Dungannon's opener in Tuesday night's second leg

Annagh had a huge let-off on 26 minutes as defender Paul Finnegan missed a through ball, leaving Ryan Mayse clear but the midfielder opted to take his shot early and drilled it wide of the far post.

Mayse fired another snapshot into the side netting while it took Annagh until the stroke of half-time to force a meaningful effort on goal when Jordan Campbell's header from Nathan Kerr's free kick was easily held by Dunne.

Annagh came close just after the hour mark after Stephen Murray played in Craig Taylor. The winger couldn't get his shot away cleanly but the ball broke to Gerard Storey who sent a sizzling shot inches over Dunne's crossbar.

But as Annagh were beginning to grow in confidence, they were hit with a massive blow as substitute O'Connor latched onto Mayse's pass and kept his cool to find the Annagh net.

Annagh produced some late pressure but were denied by Dunne, firstly back-pedalling to tip a Jordan Campbell header over the bar and then superbly turning a rising Taylor shot behind.