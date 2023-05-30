Close menu
Turkish Super Lig
AnkaragücüAnkaragücü1GalatasarayGalatasaray4

Turkish Super Lig: Galatasaray win title for 23rd time after beating Ankaragucu 4-1

Former Paris St-Germain striker Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring
Galatasaray won the Turkish league title for the 23rd time on Tuesday after beating Ankaragucu 4-1 in Ankara.

Argentine forward Mauro Icardi scored twice while Baris Alper Yilmaz and Sergio Oliveira both found the net.

It is Galatasaray's first league title since 2019 and puts them four ahead of Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce in the all-time winners list.

The victory lifted Galatasaray five points clear of Fenerbahce at the top of the Super Lig with a game left.

It was a perfect response after they finished 13th in the 2021-22 campaign - the worst finish in the club's history.

Line-ups

Ankaragücü

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32Akkan
  • 24Malcuit
  • 37KizildagBooked at 25mins
  • 18MujakicBooked at 55mins
  • 33KaldirimSubstituted forHanousekat 45'minutes
  • 48AntalyaliSubstituted forÇankayaat 81'minutes
  • 14DiackBooked at 35minsSubstituted forKitsiouat 45'minutes
  • 16Djokanovic
  • 70Mendes João MilsonSubstituted forBeridzeat 64'minutes
  • 22Sowe
  • 19ZahidSubstituted forKilinçat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Çankaya
  • 5Hanousek
  • 7Chatzigiovanis
  • 17Kitsiou
  • 21Beridze
  • 54Kilinç
  • 77Töre
  • 80Imdat
  • 88Üzüm
  • 99Güngördü

Galatasaray

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Muslera
  • 93Boey
  • 25Nelsson
  • 42Bardakçi
  • 88KaratasSubstituted forYilmazat 65'minutes
  • 27OliveiraSubstituted forKutluat 79'minutes
  • 5TorreiraSubstituted forMidtsjøat 87'minutes
  • 26RashicaSubstituted forAkgünat 79'minutes
  • 10MertensSubstituted forDuboisat 65'minutes
  • 7Aktürkoglu
  • 99Icardi

Substitutes

  • 2Dubois
  • 6Midtsjø
  • 11Akgün
  • 18Gomis
  • 22Kutlu
  • 23Ayhan
  • 32Adekugbe
  • 34Kocuk
  • 53Yilmaz
  • 64Mata
Referee:
Volkan Bayarslan

Match Stats

Home TeamAnkaragücüAway TeamGalatasaray
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home15
Away20
Shots on Target
Home6
Away11
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 30th May 2023

  • AnkaragücüAnkaragücü1GalatasarayGalatasaray4
  • AlanyasporAlanyaspor1KasimpasaKasimpasa3
  • Fatih KaragümrükFatih Karagümrük2KayserisporKayserispor0
  • FenerbahçeFenerbahçe2AntalyasporAntalyaspor0
  • GiresunsporGiresunspor2TrabzonsporTrabzonspor4
  • HataysporHatayspor0UmraniyesporUmraniyespor3
  • Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir3Gaziantep FKGaziantep FK0
  • IstanbulsporIstanbulspor0Adana DemirsporAdana Demirspor2
  • SivassporSivasspor1KonyasporKonyaspor0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray34264477275082
2Fenerbahçe34245584394577
3Besiktas34228470313974
4Adana Demirspor34199672413166
5Trabzonspor34166125850854
6Istanbul Basaksehir331581045341153
7Konyaspor34121394537849
8Kayserispor34154155459-549
9Fatih Karagümrük341211117162947
10Kasimpasa34127154353-1043
11Alanyaspor35118165365-1241
12Sivasspor35117174553-840
13Ankaragücü34116174151-1039
14Antalyaspor34108164353-1038
15Istanbulspor34105194063-2335
16Giresunspor34810163960-2134
17Umraniyespor3369184459-1527
18Gaziantep FK3367203163-3225
19Hatayspor3365221974-5523
View full Turkish Super Lig table

