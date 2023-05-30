Last updated on .From the section Irish

Craig Taylor scored a superb winner for the Championship side

Annagh United will take a one-goal lead into the second leg of the Irish Premiership's promotion/relegation play-off after beating Dungannon Swifts 2-1 in a frantic first leg.

Mayowa Animasahun's early goal for Dungannon was cancelled out a minute later by an own goal from Swifts defender Michael Ruddy.

Craig Taylor's spectacular strike gave Portadown-based Annagh a first-leg win.

The second leg is at Stangmore Park on Thursday.

After the play-off was delayed following licencing issues for Warrenpoint Town, who forfeited their place in the fixture to Annagh United, there was an extraordinary start to the game with both teams finding the net inside the opening four minutes.

Dungannon took a third minute lead when Oran O'Kane's in swinging free kick was headed back across goal by Dean Curry and Animasahun was on hand to nod home from close range.

But Championship side Annagh were level within a minute as Taylor crossed from the left and Swifts defender Michael Ruddy, seemingly under no pressure, turned the ball past his own goalkeeper Declan Dunne.

Annagh should have gone in front eight minutes before the interval when another great cross from the left from Taylor was met by the on-rushing Stephen Murray but Dunne stretched out a leg to divert the effort behind.

The Championship side made a bright start to the second period and Niall McGinley cut inside but his curling shot was well held by Dunne, while a fierce Peter Duffin volley landed on top of the Dungannon net.

But just as the Swifts looked to be getting on top, they were hit with a goal of sublime quality from Taylor with 20 minutes left.

The visitors lost possession in their own half and Taylor went racing clear down the left hand channel before cutting inside and finding the top corner with a sizzling right-footed shot.

Corey Smith had a late effort turned behind by Annagh keeper Joel Little but the Premiership side were unable to fashion an equaliser.