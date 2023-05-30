Last updated on .From the section Football

Pep Guardiola also won the LMA manager of the year award in 2017/18 and 2020/21

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been named manager of the year by the League Managers Association.

It's the third time Guardiola has collected the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy, voted for by managers across all of the divisions.

The Spaniard, 52, also won the Premier League manager of the year award after his side clinched a third consecutive title and fifth in six seasons.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes won the Women's Super League award.

It was her fourth successive award and sixth in total. Under Hayes, Chelsea clinched a fourth successive WSL title by two points over Manchester United, who they also beat to win the FA Cup for the third time in a row.

Guardiola became only the third manager to win three or more LMA manager of the year awards, matching David Moyes' tally, but still two behind Sir Alex Ferguson.

City face Manchester United in Saturday's FA Cup final. Victory in that match would set up a chance to win the Treble when they face Inter Milan in the Champions League final on 10 June.

Guardiola said: "It's an incredible honour to get his trophy. We are in the best league in the world and I promise you we will be there next season."

Lou Macari won the inaugural John Duncan Award, which recognises outstanding achievement.

The 73-year-old former Scotland, Celtic and Manchester United midfielder has been running a homeless shelter in Stoke, where he had two stints as manager.

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Brighton's Roberto de Zerbi, Newcastle's Eddie Howe, Burnley's Vincent Kompany and Plymouth's Steven Schumacher were also on the manager of the year shortlist.

Kompany and Schumacher won the Championship and League One manager of the year awards respectively, after their clubs each amassed 101 points on their way to the title.

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens claimed the League Two award after also clinching the title.

The Women's Championship award was won by Lauren Smith, who won the league with Bristol City.