Aiden McGeady picked up a hamstring injury in February

Former Republic of Ireland winger Aiden McGeady has been released by Hibernian after an injury plagued first season at Easter Road.

The 37-year-old played only 14 times for the Scottish Premiership club after arriving last summer following his release by Sunderland.

After signing a one-year contract, he made an impact when available.

But he was sidelined first for five months from July before his season was ended in February.

Hibs have also confirmed the departure of defender Mikey Devlin, who has already been announced as a summer signing by Premiership rivals Livingston, and goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski.

Devlin enjoyed only a couple of minutes of action for Hibs, as a substitute in the final game of the season against Heart of Midlothian, after the 29-year-old signed a short-term deal in February following his release by Fleetwood Town.

Dabrowski has made only seven appearances for Hibs since joining from Lech Poznan in 2017 and the 24-year-old Pole spent the season on loan to Queen of the South, playing 14 times for the League 1 side.

Manager Lee Johnson continues to explore the possibility of retaining "some of" the players who ended the season on loan to Hibs.

However, for now, the club have announced that Manchester United's Will Fish, fellow centre-half CJ Egan-Riley, of Burnley, and forwards Matthew Hoppe, of Middlesbrough, and Mykola Kuharevich, of Troyes, have return to their parent clubs.

Meanwhile, Hibs have offered a new contract to 18-year-old forward Ethan Laidlaw, who has been linked with Watford, but goalkeeper Tom Carter and full-back Josh McCulloch have both left their academy.