Young's only goal this season was the equaliser against Nottingham Forest at City Ground, earning Aston Villa a vital point

Defender Ashley Young will leave Aston Villa following the end of his contract this summer after a two-year spell.

The former England right-back played 32 times this season as Villa came seventh in the Premier League to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

The 37-year-old re-joined Villa in 2021 from Inter Milan on an initial one-year deal before his contract was extended.

He played for the club from 2007-2011 before joining Manchester United, and played 250 games in his two spells.

Prior to his return to Villa Park, Young was part of Inter's Serie A winning side during his one year stint for the Italian club.

He also enjoyed international and domestic success with United, having won the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup at Old Trafford.