Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani are in the frame to purchase Manchester United

Manchester United are the most valuable Premier League club, according to a list released by business website Forbes on Wednesday.

United, valued at $6bn (£4.8bn), are second on the list behind Spain's Real Madrid $6.07bn external-link - the first time two clubs have topped the $6bn mark.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal also make the top 10.

Forbes' valuation of Manchester United has increased by 30% since last year.

The Old Trafford club was put up for sale by the Glazer family in November, with Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group both submitting bids to buy United

Real held on to the top spot from 2022 while increasing their value by 19%, with bitter rivals Barcelona in third having topped the list back in 2021.

Since Forbes began publishing the list of the world's most valuable football teams in 2004, only Real Madrid and Manchester United have ranked in the top five each year.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United's value has increased by 51% to $794m following their Saudi-backed takeover and qualification for next season's Champions League.

Who made the top 10?

Real Madrid - $6.07bn (£4.9bn) Manchester United - $6bn (£4.8bn) Barcelona - $5.51bn (£4.4bn) Liverpool - $5.29bn (£4.2bn) Manchester City - $4.99bn (£4bn) Bayern Munich - $4.86bn (£3.9bn) Paris St-Germain - $4.21bn (£3.4bn) Chelsea - $3.1bn (£2.5bn) Tottenham Hotspur - $2.8bn (£2.2bn) Arsenal - $2.26bn (£1.8bn)

Selected others:

15. West Ham - $1.03bn (£831m), 20. Crystal Palace - $806m (£650m), 22. Newcastle United - $794m (£640m), 23. Leicester City - $781m (£630m), 24. Aston Villa - $756m (£609m), 25. Everton - $744m (£600m)