Alexis Mac Allister: Liverpool medical for midfielder before move from Brighton

By Mandeep Sanghera and Simon StoneBBC Sport

Alexis Mac Allister scores with 'remarkable' backheel

Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister is set to make a £55m move to Liverpool after the Seagulls gave permission for the midfielder to have a medical.

The Argentina playmaker played a key role as Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League last season to qualify for Europe for the first time.

The 24-year-old also helped his country win the World Cup in December.

Liverpool need to add to their midfield with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving this summer.

They were priced out of a move for Borussia Dortmund's England teenager Jude Bellingham, who is a target for Real Madrid.

Mac Allister played a prominent part as the Seagulls secured European football for the first time in their 122-year history.

He made 40 appearances and scored 12 goals, mostly in a number 10 role but also at times in deeper midfield positions.

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi last month said Mac Allister was a "great player" who deserved to "play at a higher level".

Mac Allister joined Brighton from Argentinos Juniors in January 2019 and immediately went back to the Buenos Aires club on loan.

He played his first match for the Seagulls in a goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in March 2020 and has since made 112 appearances for the club, scoring 20 goals.

Mac Allister has been capped 16 times by Argentina and played in six games of their 2022 World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar, scoring in a 2-0 win against Poland in the group stages.

Comments

  • Comment posted by Tdon, today at 14:14

    Sad to see him leave Brighton. Quality player who has all the attributes to thrive at Liverpool. Good luck to him

    • Reply posted by PJJ, today at 14:41

      PJJ replied:
      What a nice comment, sir!

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 14:16

    A good buy for Liverpool.Am sure Brighton would have preferred to keep him but they are so well run they will invest wisely in a suitable replacement.

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 14:14

    And the midfield rebuild begins , great bit of business from liverpools point of view

  • Comment posted by Saint Aggro, today at 14:16

    Mac Allister about a third the purchase price Jude Bellingham. A great deal for Liverpool and a great career move for Mac Allister. Bravo.

    • Reply posted by Nick Gurr, today at 14:21

      Nick Gurr replied:
      bellingham is the greatest footballer of all time . hes better then lionel the cheat and cristino penaldo

  • Comment posted by Love is blind, today at 14:35

    Great to see him join the club his dad played so well for.

    Second best free signing after Milner.

  • Comment posted by keshymckesh, today at 14:31

    De Zerbi: 'Deserves to go to a higher level'

    So he's gone from Europa to... Europa?

    • Reply posted by Jordy, today at 14:35

      Jordy replied:
      Next season liverpool get in the champions league, maybe even after a title tilt, if they sort the other signings out. You know this deep down, hence the bitterness

  • Comment posted by Belgarion77, today at 14:24

    when are the children going to leave this thread, and the adults join in with sensible comments?

    • Reply posted by hooray, today at 14:28

      hooray replied:
      Look at the time, most adults are at work

  • Comment posted by Conan55, today at 14:30

    Why would he go to a Europa league team? Very odd.

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 14:30

    A Liverpool hys , here comes the hate. Seriously, put the effort you do on here to saying something constructive on a hys regarding your own football team . But I won't hold my breath .

    • Reply posted by Brian, today at 14:32

      Brian replied:
      Ever heard of irony?

  • Comment posted by Fred, today at 14:20

    Brings energy and quality which Liverpool need. Already has a lot of experience for a 24year old and should settle quickly also.

  • Comment posted by paddyC, today at 14:25

    Why do teams with a potential bright future (Brentford, Brighton, Villa, etc) always defer to to the long established to clubs?
    Do they not want to build their own future?
    There is no law that states the alleged Top Clubs HAVE to stay that way!
    Question: Would the league suffer, if next year the Top 4 were Brighton, Brentford, Fulham & Villa?
    *Still Brighton conducting shrewd business

    • Reply posted by jdp1982, today at 14:26

      jdp1982 replied:
      Player power. Downing tools etc. Football has fostered a culture over time where contract length is largely meaningless

  • Comment posted by owen19842, today at 14:36

    Thought he wanted to join a ‘big’ club 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 14:31

    A big fish in a very small pool.

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 14:22

    Brighton please don't become the new Southampton selling young talent for a cash injection only to then drop down the tables

  • Comment posted by distancingfordummies, today at 14:36

    Its a backward step for a young world cup winner. Man City, Arsenal and Newcastle and Man Utd are going to be the big 4 in UK for the next 5 years. It was one of them or Europe. Im disappointed for the lad, i thought he could be the next big thing. I can see Klopp gone in two years and this superb player underused and on the shelf.

    • Reply posted by Jordy, today at 14:41

      Jordy replied:
      Hahahahahahaha
      Your bitterness is literally oozing through the screen.
      Watch him ball for Liverpool. You know it

  • Comment posted by roniplayer, today at 14:37

    Not impressed by him. Underwhelming signing.

  • Comment posted by David11, today at 14:35

    Destined to fail at Liverpool??

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 14:23

    He needs his head examined.

    • Reply posted by Beans, today at 14:28

      Beans replied:
      He's waiting for you to get yours examined

  • Comment posted by Honest, today at 14:33

    Considering Brighton rejected £60m from Arsenal for Caicedo its surprising that they would let Mac go for only £55M? There must be something else written in to this deal?

    • Reply posted by Andrew , today at 14:38

      Andrew replied:
      It's less than 55 compadre.... bargain

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 14:35

    Have to ask WHY the move? as Brighton are going places.

    • Reply posted by Andrew , today at 14:37

      Andrew replied:
      Jerez

