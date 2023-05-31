Last updated on .From the section Preston

Ched Evans has not played since coming off injured after scoring in Preston's 2-1 win at Rotherham in March

Preston North End striker Ched Evans is expecting to return next season after having surgery on what was described as a "serious medical condition".

The 34-year-old made 28 appearances for Preston this season, scoring nine goals, but the club announced in April that it had consulted with specialists.

In an update on Preston's Twitter, external-link Evans said: "I'm five-weeks post-surgery. The surgery went really well.

"They removed some bone and some plates which were compressing my spinal cord."

The club had previously said that the condition may have "potentially life-changing consequences" but Evans has received positive news about his recovery.

"My neck will be as strong as ever," he added.

"I'll be back next season, doing what I love to do, scoring goals and winning games with Preston."