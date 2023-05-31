Aaron Henry: Charlton Athletic midfielder signs new two-year contract
Charlton Athletic midfielder Aaron Henry has signed a new two-year contract with the League One club, with the option of a third year.
The 19-year-old featured 21 times in all competitions during the 2022-23 campaign.
"I've been really impressed with what I have seen from Aaron since I arrived," boss Dean Holden told the club website.
"He's a tremendous young talent with a good work ethic and temperament, which will only help his progress."