Southend United: Court order granted to allow club to pay players and accountants
Southend United have staved off an immediate threat to their future by securing a court order to allow them to pay players and accountants.
Players could have left the club if they were not paid their May salaries by Wednesday.
The National League could also have withdrawn Southend's membership of the league if accounts were not filed.
But the order by the Insolvency and Companies Court has unfrozen a bank account to allow payments to be made.
The Shrimpers remain the subject of a winding-up petition by HM Revenue and Customs over an outstanding tax bill of £275,000.
They were recently granted more time to clear their debts and explore the sale of the club.