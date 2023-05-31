Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Diogo Dalot played three times for Portugal in the Qatar World Cup

Diogo Dalot has signed a new five-year deal with Manchester United.

The Portugal full-back's contract has been extended to June 2028, with an option for a further year.

Dalot, 24, moved to Old Trafford from Porto in 2018 and has made 107 appearances for the club.

"As a group of players, we all feel like we are at the start of a special journey right now...everyone is intensely focused on preparations for the FA Cup final," he said.

Portugal international Dalot, who has made 11 senior appearances for his country, initially struggled to force his way into the United first team, but has played 42 matches in all competitions this season under Erik ten Hag.

He started the League Cup final win over Newcastle in February, helping United land a first trophy since 2017, and then played the full 120 minutes of their FA Cup semi-final victory over Brighton on penalties.

United face Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday as they bid to add a second piece of silverware in Ten Hag's first season in charge, having finished third in the Premier League to secure Champions League qualification.

Dalot added: "Playing for Manchester United is one of the highest honours that you can have in football.

"We have shared some fantastic moments over the past five years and I've grown so much - and my passion for this incredible club has only increased since the day that I joined.

"I can assure you that I will dedicate myself relentlessly to helping this group to achieve its aims and make the fans proud of this team."

United triggered an extension to his previous deal in December, following a series of standout performances for Portugal at the Qatar World Cup.

United's football director John Murtough added: "Diogo is an excellent defender with a great combination of pace, strength and versatility.

"He has consistently developed, improving year-on-year since joining the club in 2018."