Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

How to follow your Premiership team with the BBC

It's been another captivating season in the Scottish Premiership with thrills and spills aplenty.

Celtic are champions once more, Rangers finished strongly under Michael Beale, Dundee United are down, and Aberdeen and Hearts have guaranteed themselves European football come the new campaign.

There were impressive performers at all of the 12 clubs in the top tier, but we want to know who you thought was the best player for your team over the course of the season.

Follow the links below to have your say.

Celtic

Rangers

Aberdeen

Heart of Midlothian

Hibernian

St Mirren

Motherwell

Livingston

St Johnstone

Kilmarnock

Ross County

Dundee United