Midfielder Victoria Pelova impressed during Arsenal's run to the Champions League semi-finals

The Netherlands have named four Women's Super League players in their provisional 30-player squad for the Women's World Cup.

Manchester City defender Kerstin Casparij, Arsenal midfielder Victoria Pelova, Everton's Katja Snoeijs and Liverpool's Shanice van de Sanden have all been included.

However, the Dutch will be without all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema.

The Arsenal forward ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in December.

Head coach Andries Jonker will announce his final 23-player squad on 30 June.

The Netherlands, who sacked English coach Mark Parsons following their disappointing displays at Euro 2022, begin their World Cup campaign in New Zealand against Portugal on 23 July.

The 2019 World Cup runners-up will also face world champions the United States and Vietnam in Group E.

Netherlands squad

Goalkeepers: Daphne van Domselaar (FC Twente), Lize Kop (Ajax), Barbara Lorsheyd (ADO Den Haag), Jacintha Weimar (Feyenoord).

Defenders: Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City), Caitlin Dijkstra (Twente), Merel van Dongen (Atletico Madrid), Kika van Es (PSV), Stefanie van der Gragt (Inter Milan), Dominique Janssen (Wolfsburg), Aniek Nouwen (AC Milan), Lynn Wilms (Wolfsburg).

Midfielders: Jill Baijings (Bayer Leverkusen), Danielle van de Donk (Lyon), Damaris Egurrola (Lyon), Jackie Groenen (PSG), Wieke Kaptein (FC Twente) Victoria Pelova (Arsenal), Jill Roord (Wolfsburg), Sherida Spitse (Ajax).

Forwards: Lineth Beerensteyn (Juventus), Esmee Brugts (PSV), Tiny Hoekstra (Ajax), Renate Jansen (FC Twente), Fenna Kalma (FC Twente), Romee Leuchter (Ajax), Lieke Martens (PSG), Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool), Katja Snoeijs (Everton), Alieke Tuin (Fortuna).