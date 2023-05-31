Alex Gilbey played 45 times for Stevenage last season and once for Charlton

MK Dons have agreed a deal to re-sign midfielder Alex Gilbey.

The 28-year-old will officially become new boss Graham Alexander's first signing when his contract with Charlton Athletic expires at the end of June.

Gilbey, who made 105 appearances for MK Dons between 2017 and 2020, spent last season on loan with Stevenage.

He told the club website: "As soon as I found out there was interest, I wanted to get this done because I wanted to come home and come back to the club."

Gilbey has helped MK Dons and Stevenage go up from League Two and is eager to make it a hat-trick of promotions from the fourth tier of English football.

"I absolutely loved my time here before," he added. "I'd say they were three of the best years of my career so far. I feel like I have some unfinished business to take care of and I want to help the club get back to where it should be."

