Tom Lockyer: Luton Town captain to return home on Thursday after collapse
Luton Town say captain Tom Lockyer will return home on Thursday, having been in hospital since his collapse during the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday.
The 28-year-old defender collapsed on the pitch after eight minutes of the game against Coventry City.
But he is being allowed to leave the Cavendish Clinic in London having undergone a series of tests.
A Luton statement said Lockyer will rest before joining up for pre-season.
Despite Lockyer's absence, the Hatters went on to beat the Sky Blues in a penalty shootout and secure a place in the Premier League for next season.
The statement said: "The Wales international has been a frustrated patient, but has completed all the necessary medical tests and observations to be allowed home for a period of rest before the start of pre-season training, which he will be fit to take part in.
"We would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support for 'Locks', who has had a season to remember and proudly led the team out on Saturday, with his team-mates completing the job for him."