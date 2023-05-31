Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Andrea Radrizzani did not attend the final game of the season on Sunday, when Leeds' relegation was confirmed

"Change is needed" at Leeds United following the club's relegation from the Premier League, says their chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

Fans chanted for Radrizzani to leave the club at Sunday's 4-1 home defeat by Tottenham, which sealed their fate.

On the same day a consortium, including Radrizzani, agreed a deal to buy Italian side Sampdoria, the Italian apologised to Leeds fans.

"We are committed and determined to continue on this journey," he said. external-link

Under Radrizzani's ownership, Leeds returned to the Premier League in 2020 after a 16-year absence, but dropped into the Championship after a disappointing season.

He added: "I am sincerely sorry for how this season has unfolded. We have made significant investments to try to keep Leeds United in the Premier League, but in working hard to improve the club, we have also obviously made some mistakes.

"We are reflecting on the decisions that we have taken to ensure we learn the lessons to improve our club and make progress in the future.

"I do not like to make false promises, there is still a lot of work to do and change is needed. We need a clear strategy to continue our vision for the club and work is under way to produce this."

Radrizzani said "some key appointments" will be made in "different areas".

Director of football Victor Orta left the club by mutual consent earlier this month, before Sam Allardyce came in as interim manager with four games of the season left.

After being unable to save Leeds from relegation, the veteran boss said the club's ownership issue has to be resolved as a priority.

Will Sampdoria deal trigger Leeds sale?

It is understood a deal is in place for the owners of the San Francisco 49ers, who currently own 44% of Leeds, to complete a full sale by buying Radrizzani's remaining shares.

However, the price has to be agreed following relegation, which would inevitably impact the valuation of the club.

Radrizzani bought Leeds for £45m in 2017 and Marcelo Bielsa led them to the Championship title three years later.

After a top-half finish in 2020-21, the popular Argentine was sacked in February 2022. Both his successor, Jesse Marsch, and Javi Gracia were sacked in the second half of last season as Leeds struggled.

It was confirmed before their final game that Radrizzani's Aser Holding Company had bought a stake in Sampdoria, who have just been relegated from Serie A.

The Italian club said on Wednesday its shareholders have approved a restructuring plan which paves the way for a takeover by Radrizzani and his business partner Matteo Manfredi.

But Radrizzani's statement suggests he intends to be involved in both clubs, rather than the Sampdoria deal being a trigger for him to leave Leeds.

He added: "Leeds supporters deserve more than this. You understand the journey on which we have embarked, and I hope that once the anger and disappointment has subsided you will see that we can come back stronger."