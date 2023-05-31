Close menu
FIFA Under-20 World Cup - Round of 16
England U20England U201Italy U20Italy U202

England U20 v Italy U20

Line-ups

England U20

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Cox
  • 6QuansahBooked at 86minsSubstituted forDelapat 90+7'minutes
  • 15Edwards
  • 5HumphreysSubstituted forDoyleat 90+9'minutes
  • 2Norton-CuffySubstituted forOyegokeat 62'minutes
  • 4Scott
  • 10Chukwuemeka
  • 11ValeSubstituted forEdozieat 90+8'minutes
  • 7Devine
  • 18FernándezSubstituted forGyabiat 63'minutes
  • 9Scarlett

Substitutes

  • 3Doyle
  • 8Simons
  • 12Beadle
  • 13Sharman-Lowe
  • 14Gyabi
  • 16Samuels
  • 17Edozie
  • 19Delap
  • 20Jebbison
  • 21Oyegoke

Italy U20

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Desplanches
  • 2Zanotti
  • 14Guarino
  • 15FontanarosaBooked at 52mins
  • 3Turicchia
  • 4Prati
  • 16Faticanti
  • 8Casadei
  • 10BaldanziSubstituted forGiovaneat 90+3'minutes
  • 18EspositoSubstituted forFiumanòat 90+3'minutes
  • 9AmbrosinoSubstituted forMontevagoat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Giovane
  • 7Pisilli
  • 11Montevago
  • 12Zacchi
  • 13Fiumanò
  • 17Lipani
  • 19Degli Innocenti
  • 20Pafundi
  • 21Sassi
Referee:
Ramon Abatti Abel

Match Stats

Home TeamEngland U20Away TeamItaly U20
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, England U20 1, Italy U20 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, England U20 1, Italy U20 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Prati (Italy U20).

  4. Post update

    Ronnie Edwards (England U20) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, England U20. Callum Doyle replaces Bashir Humphreys.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, England U20. Samuel Edozie replaces Harvey Vale.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dane Scarlett (England U20) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Oyegoke with a cross.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, England U20. Liam Delap replaces Jarell Quansah.

  9. Post update

    Cesare Casadei (Italy U20) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Darko Gyabi (England U20).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy U20. Samuel Giovane replaces Tommaso Baldanzi.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy U20. Filippo Fiumanò replaces Francesco Esposito.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Francesco Esposito (Italy U20).

  14. Post update

    Bashir Humphreys (England U20) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Tommaso Baldanzi (Italy U20).

  16. Post update

    Darko Gyabi (England U20) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Mattia Zanotti (Italy U20).

  19. Post update

    Delay in match (England U20).

  20. Post update

    Goal! England U20 1, Italy U20 2. Cesare Casadei (Italy U20) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 31st May 2023

  • Brazil U20Brazil U204Tunisia U20Tunisia U201
  • Colombia U20Colombia U205Slovakia U20Slovakia U201
  • Argentina U20Argentina U200Nigeria U20Nigeria U202
  • England U20England U201Italy U20Italy U202

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Argentina U20330010199
2Uzbekistan U2031115414
3New Zealand U20311137-44
4Guatemala U20300306-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA U2033006069
2Ecuador U20320111296
3Slovakia U2031025413
4Fiji U203003016-160

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia U2032105327
2Israel U2031114404
3Japan U20310234-13
4Senegal U20302123-12

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil U20320110376
2Italy U2032016426
3Nigeria U2032014316
4Dominican Republic U203003111-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2032104227
2Uruguay U2032017346
3Tunisia U2031023213
4Iraq U20301207-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia U2032104227
2Korea Republic U2031204315
3France U2031025503
4Honduras U20301247-31
View full FIFA Under-20 World Cup tables

