Brentford have appointed former Leicester City women's manager Lydia Bedford as head coach of their under-18s side.

It is thought Bedford, 35, will become the first woman to hold a coaching position at a Premier League club.

She will work alongside Jon-Paul Pittman, who will join as assistant coach from Forest Green Rovers.

In 2021-22 Bedford guided Leicester to safety after joining with the club bottom of the Women's Super League.

Her most recent role was at Arsenal where she served as an assistant coach for the WSL side this season.

"[We're] really pleased that we've managed to attract such talented coaches as Lydia and Jon-Paul to our under-18 team for next year," Brentford said in a statement.

"We undertook an extensive recruitment process for these roles. Lydia and Jon-Paul were the two best candidates. I'm sure they will excel, and we all look forward to working with them through pre-season and beyond."

Bedford began her coaching career in 2008 and earned her Uefa Pro Licence in 2019 and has managed England women's sides at under-15, U16 and U17 levels.

Brentford's senior team finished ninth in the Premier League this season under manager Thomas Frank in their second top-flight campaign since earning promotion from the Championship.