Messi captained Argentina to victory at the 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi will play his final game for Paris St-Germain against Clermont on Saturday, says manager Christophe Galtier.

BBC Sport reported in May that the 35-year-old Argentina forward would leave when his contract ends this summer.

"I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football," said Galtier.

"This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes."

Messi, who joined on a free transfer from Barcelona in July 2021, helped PSG win two successive French Ligue 1 titles.

He and PSG reached an agreement in principle to extend his stay by a year before they changed their minds.

