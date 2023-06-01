Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

James helped Chelsea to a league and FA Cup double this season.

Chelsea forward Lauren James has signed a new four-year deal with the Women's Super League champions.

England international James, 21, joined the Blues from Manchester United in 2021 and her new contract extends her stay until 2027.

She made 18 appearances and scored five goals this season, helping the Blues to their fourth successive title.

"It's an amazing feeling to extend my stay at the club I love and where I feel most at home," said James.

"I'm looking forward to the future and I want to reach my full potential.

"I want to be the best version of me as a player and as a person, helping to inspire the next generation. It definitely feels like home and it's always been the place I've wanted to be."

James, sister of Chelsea men's defender Reece, was a member of the Blues academy but signed her first professional contract with United at the age of 17.

She scored their first-ever WSL goal in the 2019/20 season and spent two seasons at the club before re-joining Chelsea in 2021.

James' first season with the Blues was punctuated with injury, making only six WSL appearances, but she has established herself as a key member this term.

She has been named in head coach Sarina Wiegman's squad for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer and has won 10 caps for England, scoring once.