Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Phil Bardsley joined Stockport County earlier this season after he was released by Burnley

Stockport County have released Phil Bardsley, Jacob Davenport, Chris Hussey and Ryan Johnson following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Johnson, 26, made 55 appearances for the club and helped them to win the National League title in 2021-22.

Former Manchester United, Sunderland, Stoke and Burnley defender Bardsley made just three appearances after joining on a free transfer in December.

The 37-year-old had donated his salary to the club's community trust.

Hussey joined in September on a deal until the end of the season, following his release by Port Vale, while Davenport joined in February having left Lincoln.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe has triggered a one-year extension - the 35-year-old has made more than 300 appearances for Stockport.

Neill Byrne and Bobby Jones have been offered new deals by the Hatters following their League Two play-off final defeat by Carlisle at the weekend.

"Collectively, we took ourselves very close to a historic second successive promotion. It wasn't to be, but there will be achievements, memories and friendships that outlast this season," director of football Simon Wilson said.