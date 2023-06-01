Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Ange Postecoglou says his focus is on Saturday's Scottish Cup final

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says reported interest from Tottenham "doesn't register" with him as he prepares for the Scottish Cup final.

Some media outlets say Spurs are preparing to move for the Australian after Celtic's meeting with Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday.

Postecoglou insisted the latest reports have not changed his thinking.

"Somebody else was favourite last week, weren't they? So no, it doesn't register," he said.

"I get all the interest and why people love to speculate on these things.

"But we've worked really really hard to get ourselves in this position and for me to let my mind wander about anything else other than getting our team prepared for a big day on Saturday, it's just not who I am."

Victory against Inverness CT at Hampden would secure a domestic treble for Celtic, and a fifth trophy out of six available in Scotland for Postecoglou.

The 57-year-old, who is on a 12-month rolling contract, has been linked with other jobs in the Premier League and was asked if he could reassure fans he would be at the club next season.

"Our supporters want to roll up on cup day and celebrate and make sure it's a special day," he said.

"Because anything I say now, will mean absolutely zero if we don't win on Saturday. I can tell you that. That's my focus because it's my responsibility. That won't change. I've been pretty clear on that.

"It's a massive role to be manager of this football club and for me to be dismissive of potentially our biggest game of the year is just not going to happen."

Kyogo 'bullish' about fitness

Kyogo Furuhashi, who has 33 goals this season, limped off in last week's 5-0 win over Aberdeen and Postecoglou revealed that the Japanese striker has not trained this week.

However, the Celtic boss confirmed the plan is for Kyogo to train on Friday before making a call on his fitness for the final.

"He's still pretty bullish about playing so we'll see how it goes," Postecoglou explained.

"We'll be guided by him. He's very strong mentally, so if he gives us the green light we'll put him in there."