Last updated on .From the section Luton

Henri Lansbury made it onto the pitch at the end of the Championship play-off final to join in the Luton celebrations

Former Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa midfielder Henri Lansbury is to leave promoted Luton Town when his contract expires later this month.

The 32-year-old made 48 appearances in two seasons with The Hatters, but was not involved in their Championship play-off final win over Coventry.

Wales international Tom Lockyer defender and midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu have been offered new contracts.

The club are also negotiating deals with Amari'i Bell and Luke Berry.

And they have taken up options for a further 12 months in the existing contracts of Gabriel Osho, Dan Potts and Elliot Thorpe.

As previously announced, club captain Sonny Bradley will be leaving along with Lansbury and goalkeeper Harry Isted.

Isted spent the second half of the season on loan at Barnsley and played a starring role at Wembley as they lost 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final.

"All at Kenilworth Road would like to thank Sonny, Henri and Harry for their wonderful service to the club and for the respective roles they have each played in our three promotions," said a Luton statement.

If Mpanzu agrees a new deal, he will become the first player to play for the same club in each division from National League up to the Premier League.

Lockyer, meanwhile, was expected to return home on Thursday after being taken to hospital following his collapse on the pitch early in the game against Coventry.