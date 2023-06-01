Kelleher made just four starts for Liverpool in all competitions this season

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny expects goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to leave Liverpool this summer as he has been "starved of games" on Merseyside.

The 24-year made his first Premier League start of the season in the Reds' final-day draw with Southampton.

And Kenny believes a move away is necessary for Kelleher's development.

"It looks like he will be on the move this summer, and it can only benefit him because he needs to play games," he said.

"He has been starved of games this year and that has been a problem for him," added Kenny.

Kelleher, who made his debut for the club in 2019 after coming through Liverpool's academy, has established himself as Jurgen Klopp's second choice goalkeeper behind Alisson.

The Cork native started every game in Liverpool's run to the Carabao Cup final in 2022, scoring the winning penalty in the shootout victory against Chelsea.

He suffered a hamstring injury last summer which ruled him out of the first two months of the domestic campaign.

Then, with Liverpool knocked out in the last 16 in the Carabao Cup and in the fourth round of the FA Cup, Kelleher saw his minutes diminish further.

His start for the Republic, in a friendly win against Latvia in March, was his first competitive game in two months and he was then forced to wait another two months for his next, which came against Saints last weekend.

Kenny says the memories Kelleher has made at Liverpool make it difficult to leave, but that he must move on to pastures new to play regularly, especially at his age.

"He is very talented, and it is hard to leave Liverpool, such an iconic club. It is not easy to move, there is a process you go through at a club like that," he said.

"The previous season was a success to a degree for him, winning the League Cup and playing in the cup competitions, there were a lot of games.

"They got knocked out early this year so there wasn't much football for him. I think he is ready to go and play regularly, he certainly needs to play as he is not so young now, he is 24.

"I think it will happen this summer. It is not right normally to talk about a player moving, but at Liverpool, he is behind one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

"It is not going to get any easier and you can't improve when you aren't playing."