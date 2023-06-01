Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Former Wales international Matty Jones was named Wales Under-21 manager in September 2022

Inching up the Elland Road touchline into the path of two club giants is a daunting prospect for anyone, let alone a 12-year-old.

Fresh from joining Leeds United's youth system, then Whites boss Howard Wilkinson and midfielder Gary Speed swiftly negated any nerves felt by a young Matty Jones in typically cultivating fashion.

"I was 12 when I first went to Leeds," Jones told BBC Radio Wales' Rob and Molly show.

"Howard Wilkinson came pitchside with Gary Speed, they both knew my name, they knew I was from Llanelli and made a joke about how I should be playing rugby, not football.

"Straight away they just put me at ease."

It was to be the beginning of a special bond for Jones who idolised Speed, not just as a player.

"I attached myself to him, he treated me like his younger brother," said the 42-year-old.

An inspirational performer on the pitch and a role model off it, Speed - who won 85 caps for his country - earned admirers throughout the game.

Wales' fortunes were rapidly transformed for the better during his tenure as manager.

It all ensured Speed's tragic death in November 2011 sent shockwaves around the world.

The anguish was felt most in his homeland, particularly by Jones, who was preparing to watch Swansea City v Aston Villa before learning of the news.

"I was on my way to the Liberty Stadium, my wife phoned me," recalled Jones.

"I broke down live on air after the game. Still to this day, it affects me strongly.

"He was a mentor and a role model, not just to me, but to everyone.

"I think it affected me a lot because of the appreciation I had for the support he gave me."

Jones' own grieving for Speed transcended his relationship as a former teammate of the Flintshire-born midfielder.

Following spells with Leeds and Leicester City, Jones' own playing career was cut short due to injury.

Coping with life away from football proved too much for Jones to take.

"Setting myself up for financial security, it's really hard to adjust to civilian life, the normality of doing things, even though I kept grounded," Jones said.

"I went through a lot of suffering. I needed a new drive and a new dream. Football was my whole life."

Jones became severely depressed and desperately sought help to regain control of his life having been dealt such a cruel blow.

Speed was one of many who proved pivotal in helping Jones come to terms with the devastation.

But it had a damaging impact on Jones years later as he felt uncontrollable guilt after Speed's shock passing.

"It really hurt because, himself [Speed], Mark Pembridge, Kit Symons, John Hartson, the likes of those professionals really got me out of the depths of my depression," explained Jones.

"There was an element of guilt to a degree, I felt I couldn't help him, so it was tough."

Now in charge of Wales' Under-21s, Jones hopes to continue to build on the legacy Speed left behind.

"He is everything I continue to want to be, as a dad, a husband, a friend, of course you're going to aspire to be like someone like that," said Jones.

"What he did for Wales and our association, that's really given me the inspiration to further his demands of getting excellence and make sure that we're world-leading."

Wales Under-21s begin their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign against Denmark on June 20.

They also face Czech Republic, Lithuania and Iceland in qualifying.

