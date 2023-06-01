Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Josh Neufville has previously had loan spells with Solihull Moors, Woking, Yeovil Town and Sutton United

League Two club AFC Wimbledon will sign Omar Bugiel and Josh Neufville on free transfers when their contracts expire at the end of this month.

Striker Bugiel, 29, spent four years with Sutton United and scored six goals in 39 outings this season.

Neufville came through Luton Town's youth academy and made four first-team appearances for the Hatters.

The 22-year-old forward has agreed a two-year deal with the Dons, while Bugiel has signed a one-year contract.

Neufville also spent this season with Sutton, scoring two goals in 35 appearances during a loan spell with the U's.

The south-west London club have signed three players this summer, having agreed a deal for midfielder Jake Reeves last week.

