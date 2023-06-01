Last updated on .From the section European Football

Will Still: From Football Manager to football manager

Belgian-born Englishman Will Still has extended his contract with Ligue 1 side Reims until 2025.

The 30-year-old took charge of the French club in October and led them on a run of 19 games without defeat.

Reims had to pay a fine of £22,000 for every Ligue 1 game played this season because he did not have a Uefa Pro Licence.

Still's side host Montpellier in their final game of the season on Saturday and could move into 10th with a draw.

Still was inspired to get into management after playing the computer game Football Manager when he was younger.

His younger brother Nicolas will join Reims as assistant coach for next season.