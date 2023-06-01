Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

George Broadbent was a regular for Boreham Wood in their run to the National League play-offs

Doncaster Rovers have signed midfielder George Broadbent from newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old did not make a first-team appearance for the Blades but did have loan spells at Boreham Wood, Rochdale and Belgian club Beerschot.

Broadbent has played 71 senior games, scoring seven goals, and has the option of a further year with Rovers.

"Doncaster is a really good opportunity to show what I can do," Broadbent said. external-link

"Hopefully [I can] be successful this season with the team and push on in my career."

