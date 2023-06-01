Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ange Postecoglou is being linked with a move away from Celtic

Marseille are considering Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou to replace Igor Tudor as head coach. (Get Football News France) external-link

Postecoglou insists outsiders cannot fathom his world as he maintains focus on Celtic's Scottish Cup final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle amid speculation linking him with Tottenham Hotspur. (Record) external-link

And the Australian insists his representatives "wouldn't dare" ask him about anything in the run up to such an important match. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Former Caley Thistle manager John Robertson believes it would be the club's greatest ever result if they beat Celtic at Hampden on Saturday. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Billy Mckay is drawing from his experience of scoring and winning against Liverpool with Northampton Town as he prepares to lead Inverness CT's attack against Celtic in Saturday's Scottish Cup final. (Record) external-link

Mckay hopes to become Caley Thistle's record goalscorer against Celtic. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian forward Kevin Nisbet is in no rush to decide his future after Millwall had a bid accepted for the Scotland international. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Livingston striker Joel Nouble is attracting interest from Europe and the Scottish Premiership club would want a transfer fee of £1m. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Patrik Myslovic is expect to return to MSK Zilina, with Aberdeen opting not to formalise a move for the midfielder following a loan spell. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski says "only luck" saved him from a more serious injury after being taken off in the Dons' recent win over St Mirren. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Aberdeen defender Richie Byrne believes the Dons can reach the knockout stages of a European competition next season. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone striker Stevie May knew his new manager Steven MacLean would have an impact as a manager. (Courier - subscription required) external-link