National League news - June 2023

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

1 June

Gateshead have released Harrison Clark, Kyle Errington, Dan Jarvis and Lewis Leach following the conclusion of the 2022-23 National League season.

Meanwhile, Owen Bailey and Dan Ward have rejected new deals with the club, with both having helped the club win promotion from the National League North in 2021-22.

Bromley are in talks over new contracts with Omar Sowunmi, Reice Charles-Cook and Harry Forster.

Cameron Green, Charlie Nicholas, Finlay Lovatt and Tunji Obembe have all been released by the club while Callum Reynolds, Louis Dennis and Soul Kader have all had one-year extensions in their contracts triggered.