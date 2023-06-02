Watch: Swifts sink Annagh to win Premiership play-off

Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels says that preserving the club's 20-year stay in the Irish Premiership is a "phenomenal achievement."

The Swifts secured safety with a comeback 3-2 aggregate victory against Annagh in the top-flight play-off.

And Shiels expressed his relief at getting over the line after a gruelling season.

"There have been a lot of emotions throughout the season, it has been a tough battle," he said.

"To fall into the play-offs on goal difference was disappointing, we thought we could have stayed up in the split.

"It has been a tough, tough season but I think you learn in the tough times who is with you. With the players we had missing this season, staying up is a phenomenal achievement."

'We had to wear them down'

Dungannon, who trailed 2-1 to Annagh from the first leg, fought back in the second leg with goals from Ethan McGee and Michael O'Connor to retain their top-flight status.

They had to do so without three key players, Darragh McBrien, Rhyss Campbell and Caolan Marron, who were all missing through injury.

Shiels was delighted with his side's display, especially in the first half, with the absence of such an influential trio.

"The injuries coming into this were difficult to handle, we were trying to scrape and get players available for these two games, and fair play to Annagh, they were the same.

"We knew we had two games to wear them down. The conditions on Tuesday were a lot more difficult to pass the ball and do that, so on Thursday we wanted to wear them down by making them move and run in hot conditions."

He added: "In the first half we should have scored four or five goals, but then the nerves kick in with the importance of what is at stake.

"The players dug in, stuck together and thankfully we got the job done."

'I booked his flights and picked him up from the airport'

Shiels organised Bruna's trip back to Northern Ireland so he could feature in the play-off

The 38-year old reserved special praise for midfielder Gerardo Bruna, after acting as the player's personal assistant in order to have the Argentine available for the fixture.

"We had experienced players that used that little bit of nous, like Gerardo Bruna. I booked his flights, I went and picked him up at the airport, got him a hotel and I am glad I did that because he was so good on Thursday," Shiels explained.

"[Ryan] Donnelly, a 16-year old who showed so much maturity, Bruna and [Ryan] Mayse, I would have loved to play in that midfield the way they moved the ball around, but everyone to a man was brilliant.

"From how we defended to Michael O'Connor up front coming in with a big moment. He delayed, he waited for the keeper to go down and lofted it over him beautifully.

"That is the quality he has got and you need people to take responsibility in the big moments, thankfully we got that."

Relegation threat will continue to loom

The Swifts manager did concede that the club's aim again next year will be survival as he admitted that it is getting harder for smaller clubs to compete with those with bigger budgets

"No one wants to be relegated but we have to be realistic about where we are. The chances are increasing every year of getting relegated and there is no getting away from that," conceded Shiels.

"With the financial restrictions at the club, we rely on young players to help us and we can't spend the money other teams can, that is a fact and it seems to be getting harder each year.

"We need to find a way to compete and that is the challenge this club is going to have, so the importance of surviving this year is huge."