Former Birmingham City captain Harrop (right) joined Spurs in 2020

Women's Super League (WSL) record appearance maker Kerys Harrop has been released by Tottenham Hotspur.

The defender has made 183 WSL appearances, with her most recent coming against West Ham on the final day of the 2022-23 season.

Harrop, 32, is one of six players to leave Spurs.

Kyah Simon, Chioma Ubogagu, Cho So-hyun and Esther Morgan have been released, while Mana Iwabuchi leaves after the end of her loan from Arsenal.

Japan international Iwabuchi made 13 appearances for Spurs, scoring once, after joining on a temporary deal from their north London rivals in January.

Spurs finished ninth in the WSL, surviving relegation after beating Reading 4-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their penultimate game of the season.