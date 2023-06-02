Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Nick Freeman played in League Two, League One and the Championship in his time with Wycombe

Newly promoted Stevenage have made their first signing of the summer after agreeing terms with Wycombe midfielder Nick Freeman.

Freeman, 27, will join Stevenage after seven seasons and 178 appearances with the Chairboys.

Born in Stevenage, Freeman also won the League One play-offs with Wycombe in 2019-2020, when they beat Oxford United in the final at Wembley.

"This is my local club, so it's an exciting time for me," he said. external-link

The length of Freeman's deal, which is subject to English Football League and Football Association approval, has not been revealed.

Stevenage will play in League One next season for the first time in a decade after finishing this season in second place in the table, clinching one of the three automatic promotion spots.

