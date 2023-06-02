Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Abbi Grant re-joined Glasgow City last year, initially on loan

Scotland forward Abbi Grant is among six players leaving SWPL champions Glasgow City.

Grant, who has scored twice in seven senior international appearances, has had three spells with City.

Aliyaah Allie, Sarah Gibb, Erin Greening, Beatriz Prades Insa and Miracle Porter are also moving on.

"The end of the season is always a difficult time when players depart the club and this season is no different," said head coach Leanne Ross.

"On behalf of myself and everyone at Glasgow City I would like to thank Abbi, Aliyaah, Bea, Erin, Miracle and Sarah for their efforts during their time at the club, and especially for their contribution to our SWPL title winning season.

"We wish each of them every success with the next step in their respective careers."