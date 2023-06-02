Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Will Randall scored 18 goals in 120 appearances for Sutton United

Notts County have continued shaping their squad ahead of their long-awaited return to the English Football League with the signing of winger Will Randall on a two-year contract.

Randall, 26, joins County from Sutton United, where he helped the club win the National League title in 2020-21.

He started his career with Swindon before joining Wolves in 2016.

Randall then moved to Sutton in 2019 after loan spells with Walsall, Forest Green and in Spain with FC Jumilla.

Since clinching promotion to League Two for next season via their dramatic National League play-off final win, County have made Jodi Jones' loan from Oxford United permanent and have handed new two-year contracts to goalkeeper Sam Slocombe and defender Connell Rawlinson.

