Liam Gibson: Harrogate Town sign defender on two-year deal after Morecambe release

Liam Gibson came through Premier League side Newcastle United's academy
Harrogate Town have signed defender Liam Gibson on a two-year contract following his release by Morecambe at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has previously played for Accrington Stanley and Grimsby Town before joining the Shrimps.

"I'm buzzing to be here, as soon as I heard of the interest I was itching to come down," he told the club website.

"I played here a few times with Morecambe and it just felt like a really homely football club."

